The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Unreal Tournament 3 Getting 'Major Expansion'

Epic Games vice president Mark "Call Me Chocolate" Rein has let slip that the developer is hard at work on a "major expansion" to Unreal Tournament 3, according to a report from Eurogamer. Rein also confirmed that Chicago based publisher Midway was still the game's publisher, clearing up any confusion that the Unreal Tournament series was one of the licensed underperformers it was trimming off.

Rein didn't apparently provide any further details, such as platform, price or planned delivery date. But we hope the armour will be much, much bigger in Unreal Tournament 3: Major Expansion but doesn't go so far as to cover up the cleavage of any of the in-game combatants. That wouldn't be right.

Rein outs "major expansion" for UT3 [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles