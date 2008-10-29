The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

USA Today Has Resistance 2 Beta Codes

First LittleBigPlanet, and now this. USA Today must have been quite fond of the attention they got by offering beta codes for LBP, because now they're back for another round of PlayStation 3 beta goodness, this time in the form of Resistance 2. Right now you can hit up the link below, register to comment, and tell the nice USA Today people in 50 words or less why you deserve to be in the beta, and you could be one of 400 lucky winners of what amounts to early access to the game.

With only one comment on the story so far, chances are pretty good you'll get in. I applaud USA Today for taking these first, tentative steps towards mainstream game beta offerings. It won't be long before we start getting beta codes inside specially marked boxes of Lucky Charms, and we'll have USA Today to thank for it.

Join the 'Resistance' [USA Today]

