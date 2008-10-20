Vader, Yoda Cross Soul Calibur IV Versions On October 23

Like a disturbance in the force, you knew it was coming. With the official announcement popping out for the Japanese market last week, today we hear that Darth Vader and Yoda will be made available as downloadable characters for Soul Calibur IV in the US as well. Which means 360 owners can play as Vader, PS3 owners, as Yoda. Both will be available on October 23 - same day as Japan - and will cost 400 MS Points/$US5.

Santa Clara, Calif., (October 17, 2008) - Due to overwhelming fan response, NAMCO BANDAI Games America Inc., today revealed that Sith Lord Darth Vader and Jedi Master Yoda will be downloadable characters for Soulcalibur® IV on Thursday, October 23 from Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION®Network for the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Once console exclusive characters, players will soon be able to pit these adversaries against each other for the true epic battle between dark and light. Soulcalibur® IV has shipped millions of units worldwide since its July 29 launch and continues to win audiences over with its rich gaming experience and robust feature set.

Set to reveal the origins of this ongoing story, Soulcalibur IV features new and familiar faces from across the galaxy who seeks the rival swords for their own ambitions. The line-up of weapon-wielding fighters grows as new characters add to the mythos including Hilde, a striking armor-clad warrior who wields a short sword and spear. In addition to the iconic Star Wars characters, the Secret Apprentice from LucasArts' STAR WARS®: The Force Unleashed™ also makes an appearance as a guest character for both Xbox 360 and PLAYSTATION 3 system.

Retooled from the ground up, Soulcalibur IV perfects its highly celebrated weapons-based fighting system with stunning high definition graphics and new gameplay mechanics. Adding to the depth of combat, players can now destroy protective armor; weakening their enemy's resolve and unleash Critical Finish moves to defeat opponents in one spectacular blow. Also new to the series is the ability to battle online against players from around the world using customised characters or fan favourites to challenges others for global domination.

Soulcalibur IV is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB and is currently available in stores for a suggested MSRP of $59.99. The downloadable characters will be available for 400 Microsoft Points on Xbox LIVE Marketplace for Xbox 360 and $4.99 on the PLAYSTATION Network. For more information please