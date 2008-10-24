Vader, Yoda, Girls In Cat Suits Duke It Out Soulcalibur Style

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Look, I'll admit to buying some Soulcalibur IV downloadable content. Almost by accident, really, as some bonus costumes were mistakenly added to my PlayStation Store shopping cart and I already had the money. Sorry for being part of the problem! Fortunately, I don't feel the urge to download Yoda for five bucks. You know, that thing that Namco Bandai said it had "no plans" for? Anyway... guess I am a little bit tempted by some of those saucier outfits. Wonder how much is in my virtual wallet?

