Vague Date for Final Fantasy XIII, Nothing For Versus XIII

Square Enix doesn't just have a closed theatre, but a closed mega theatre. There was about 40 minutes or so of trailers, including new Final Fantasy XIII and Final Fantasy Versus XIII trailers. They, of course, looked great as one would expect from a big, glossy Square Enix trailer. However, there were not solid release dates for either title. Final Fantasy XIII was dated "Coming 2009 for PS3", while Versus XIII was simply "For PS3 Worldwide". Keep in mind that Final Fantasy XIII will not be getting an Xbox 360 release in Japan and that Versus XIII has always been a PS3 exclusive.

