Ah, Valkyria Chronicles, that beautiful, beautiful game. While the CANVAS graphics engine has long held me in it's rippling, sketchy grasp, I've yet to actually get my hands on Sega's upcoming PlayStation 3 exclusive tactical strategy RPG, and my hands do crave it so. Relief could very well be in sight for me, however, as Sega of Europe has announced a demo of the game available on the PlayStation Network next Thursday, October 9th, and where Sega of Europe leads, Sega of America will likely follow. Unfortunately I'll be travelling to BlizzCon and will miss it's sweet release, but the knowledge of it's presence will sooth my soul amidst the murloc-filled mayhem.
Valkyria Chronicles Demo Storms Europe Next Week
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink