The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Valve Warming To The Wii, PS3 (And PS3 Left 4 Dead)

Valve hates the PS3. Well, Gabe Newell hates the PS3, and since nobody else had ever said otherwise, we just figured it was company policy. Times, though, times change! Valve's Doug Lombardi has told CVG that, since the PS3 started shifting a few more units, they've stopped hating on it, and started to "take it seriously". Funny how that happens.

And it's not just the PS3 they're warming to. The Wii has, last time we checked, sold a ton of units as well. Same story, then?

If we were going for the Wii we'd have to go for a whole new game that's designed for that platform. That's an expensive proposition and riskier than just getting some good PS3 developers on board.

It's something that we're still evaluating, but certainly the install base is the thing that rules all. If there's an opportunity there you've got to take it seriously.

Yup.

On the topic of the PS3... if Valve are suddenly warming to the PS3, what does this mean for the prospect of a PS3 version of Left 4 Dead? It means things are looking up! Well, maybe not up, but at least "50-50". And a 50% chance is a lot better than a 0% chance.

Valve: Doug Lombardi [CVG]

Comments

  • andye @andy

    Valve are basically a PC developer who are moving to also do consoles. Of course the PS3 is going to be hard for them compared to the 360. I bet they would have trouble moving towards writing games for Linux or Mac as well. The fact is, they dont appear to be geared up for PS3 devlopment, and getting there would be quite an investment for them. The leap from Microsoft Windows to Microsoft Xbox using Microsoft development environments is a small one.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles