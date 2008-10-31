Vampires, Ghosts, Goblins And The Devil Hit Wii Virtual Console For Halloween

Hey - at least it isn't another bloody Zombie epidemic stunt.
3 classic NES games with seasonally appropriate levels of supernatural 'orribleness are to make their debut on the Wii Virtual Console this week.
Vampire hunting platformer Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse, controversial-in-the-80's non-Pac-Man-ripoffDevil World and Ghosts 'n Goblins are all up for grabs at 500 Wii points each in Europe (PAL).
