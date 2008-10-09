Vigilante 8 Arcade Launch Trailer Gets Funky

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As far as I am concerned, the original Vigilante 8 was the sweet spot for vehicular combat on the original PlayStation. Great tunes, excellent battles, and physics that made Twisted Metal look just plain silly. Now we're less than a month away from the launch of Vigilante 8 Arcade, which has all of the above plus online multiplayer. It's making me all tingly just thinking about it. As long as Isopod Labs stays true to the original formula they're in for a win, and judging by this funky launch trailer their definitely driving in the right direction.

