Wait For Next Fallout Won't Be Too Long

The wait between Fallout 2 and Fallout 3 was way too long, Eight years too long, in fact. So will we have to wait close to another decade to get our hands on, say, Fallout 4? Speaking to Reuters, Todd Howard, executive producer at Bethesda Softworks, discussed the development length and a possible hint as to when we'll see "Fallout 4."

"I think it's good for people to miss things," said Todd Howard, executive producer of the game. "Ten years between 'Fallout' is a bit long, but I think there's this nostalgia factor."

On the subject of the next Fallout title, he said he believes "three years is a good time frame between games."

Of course, this probably doesn't include the inevitable Fallout 3 expansion Bethesda most likely has planned. And hey, three years between games might give them enough time to make sure the PS3 version is running smoothly.

Videogame makers banking on big hits with sequels (Reuters via Max Console)

  • Tarver Guest

    Sweet! I hope they do the same for the Elder Scrolls series.

