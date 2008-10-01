The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wall Street Rebounds, Takes Game Stocks With It

Yesterday, Wall Street crashed. Took a lot of gaming industry money with it. Today, though, the market's rebounded, and whaddya know, that rebound took a lot of gaming industry money with it! Blactivision lost $2.26 (per share) yesterday, but clawed back $1.31 today. EA lost $3.63 yesterday, but at the sounding of the bell today, had won back $0.99. The gains weren't restricted to Wall Street, either; Ubisoft shares were up €7.25 having dropped €12.47 yesterday. Such chaos. Such unpredictability. Lucky we can't understand choose not to play the stock market!

Game stocks regain ground in market rally [GameSpot]

