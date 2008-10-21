The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Want Early Access To The 'New Xbox Experience'?

We're eagerly anticipating the day the DHL man drops by Kotaku Towers West to casually toss a disc with the New Xbox Experience burned on it. Here's to hoping one of the local transients doesn't snatch it from our stoop first. Yes, we'll be spending plenty of time with the NXE prior to November 19th, the update's official launch date. And soon, maybe you can too.

Xbox Live's Larry Hryb hinteth on his latest podcast "Keep an eye on my blog next week. If you want to get your hands on [the NXE]early. That's all I'm going to say." Further teases instruct that visiting MajorNelson.com would be in your best interest.

We look forward to being rid of these hideous blades forever! Bring on the Avatars!

Show #297: TGS, EndWar, Dead Space and Age of Booty [Major Nelson via GamePlay Unlimited]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles