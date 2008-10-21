Want Early Access To The 'New Xbox Experience'?

We're eagerly anticipating the day the DHL man drops by Kotaku Towers West to casually toss a disc with the New Xbox Experience burned on it. Here's to hoping one of the local transients doesn't snatch it from our stoop first. Yes, we'll be spending plenty of time with the NXE prior to November 19th, the update's official launch date. And soon, maybe you can too.

Xbox Live's Larry Hryb hinteth on his latest podcast "Keep an eye on my blog next week. If you want to get your hands on [the NXE]early. That's all I'm going to say." Further teases instruct that visiting MajorNelson.com would be in your best interest.

We look forward to being rid of these hideous blades forever! Bring on the Avatars!

