Warcraft Mod Becomes League of Legends

Riot Games - the crew behind the popular Defense of the Ancients mod for Warcraft III - have taken the basic premise of the game and created their own independent IP - League Of Legends.

Players control a Summoner - a commander character that can be leveled up and enhanced - who controls troops taking part in organized arena-type battles.

The game is 'semi persistent' with champions and gaining levels and items that are lost at the end of a session, while your core Summoner avatar will be carried forwards to the next bout.

