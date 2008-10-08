The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Warcraft Mod Becomes League of Legends

Riot Games - the crew behind the popular Defense of the Ancients mod for Warcraft III - have taken the basic premise of the game and created their own independent IP - League Of Legends.

Players control a Summoner - a commander character that can be leveled up and enhanced - who controls troops taking part in organized arena-type battles.

The game is 'semi persistent' with champions and gaining levels and items that are lost at the end of a session, while your core Summoner avatar will be carried forwards to the next bout.

  • Sid Vicious Guest

    Riot games are not behind DotA. At least read the freaking wikipedia link you posted.

