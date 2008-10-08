Warcraft Mod Becomes League of Legends

Riot Games - the crew behind the popular Defense of the Ancients mod for Warcraft III - have taken the basic premise of the game and created their own independent IP - League Of Legends.
Players control a Summoner - a commander character that can be leveled up and enhanced - who controls troops taking part in organized arena-type battles.
The game is 'semi persistent' with champions and gaining levels and items that are lost at the end of a session, while your core Summoner avatar will be carried forwards to the next bout.
Hit the jump for some screens...
Riot games are not behind DotA. At least read the freaking wikipedia link you posted.