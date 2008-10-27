Week in Games: Fall In

Ten years of waiting come to an end Tuesday for fans of Fallout. The third installment of life in post-nuke America finally arrives on the big boy platforms. Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 also stops flapping its yap and comes to PC. Those with the Wii can play FIFA and PS3 gamers can grab SingStar's second volume and karaoke-along. After that, it's the usual parade of licensed stuff and single-platform who-dat? releases. Of note, Penny Arcade's next episode is available for download on Wednesday, and Strong Bad's latest installment arrives Monday for Wii and Friday for PC. As always, the entire list is on the jump, where you may brag to everyone what you're playing/renting/disdaining for the coming week.

Today (Oct. 26)

Guitar Hero World Tour (PS2, PS3, Wii, 360)

Monday (Oct. 27)

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Episode 3: Baddest of the Bands (Wii)

All Star Cheer Squad (Wii)

Dora The Explorer: Dora Saves the Snow Princess (PS2, Wii)

Go Diego Go!: Great Dinosaur Rescue (DS, PC, PS2, Wii)

Poker For Dummies (PC)

The Wonder Pets!: Save the Animals! (DS)

Tuesday (Oct. 28)

Fallout 3 (PC, PS3, 360)

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 (PC)

FIFA Soccer 09 All-Play (Wii)

SingStar: Vol. 2 (PS3)

Barbie Horse Adventures: Riding Camp (PC)

Bella Sara (DS, PC)

BEN 10: ALIEN FORCE The Game (DS, PS2, PSP, Wii)

Exodus from the Earth (PC)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year DANCE! (PC, PS2)

Imagine Party Babyz (Wii)

Little Red Riding Hood's Zombie BBQ (DS)

Monster Jam: Urban Assault (DS, PS2, PSP, Wii)

MotoGP 08 (PC, PS2, PS3, 360)

MotorStorm: Pacific Rift (PS3)

My Baby Boy (DS)

MySims (PC)

MySims Kingdom (DS, Wii)

Neverland Card Battles (PSP)

Ninjatown (DS)

Officers (PC)

Onimusha: The Essentials (PS2)

OPERATION Mania (PC)

Petz Rescue Ocean Patrol (DS)

Petz Rescue Wildlife Vet (DS)

PopStar Guitar (PS2, Wii)

Pro Bull Riders: Out of the Chute (PS2, Wii)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2009 (PS2, PS3, PSP, 360)

Rubik's Puzzle World (DS)

Scene It? Box Office Smash (360)

SCORE International Baja 1000 (PS2, PS3, Wii, 360)

Shrek's Carnival Craze (DS, PC, PS2, Wii)

SingStar Country (PS2)

SingStar Legends (PS2)

Six Flags Fun Park (Wii)

Smart Boy's: Winter Wonderland (DS)

Spider-Man: Web of Shadows (PC)

The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga (PS2, PSP)

Travel Games for Dummies (DS)

Twin Strike: Operation Thunder (Wii)

Zenses Ocean (DS)

Zenses Rainforest (DS)



Wednesday (Oct. 29)

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode Two (Steam, PSN, XBLA)

Ballhalla (PC)

Goosebumps HorrorLand (PS2, Wii)

Ultimate I Spy (Wii)



Thursday (Oct. 30)

Meteos Wars (360)

SBK-08 Superbike World Championship (Wii)



Friday (Oct. 31)

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People Episode 3: Baddest of the Bands (PC)

A Witch's Tale (DS)

Backyard Football 2009 (PC)

Pro Bull Riders: Out of the Chute (PC, PSP, 360)

Saturday (Nov. 1)

Sherlock Holmes: Mystery of the Mummy (DS)



Sunday (Nov. 2)

AC/DC Live: Rock Band Track Pack (PS2, PS3, 360)

Source: Gamespot