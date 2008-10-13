Week in Games: Strategic Dismemberment

Dead Space and Saints Row 2 are this week's highly anticipated AAA-drops, coming out on Tuesday. Age of Booty for XBLA (Wednesday) and Thursday (PSN) is the DLC highlight. Sports fans get Blitz: The League II on Monday and FIFA Soccer 09 on five platforms on Tuesday. I've gotta be a little more strategic about my rentals, so I might take a peek at Saints Row 2; Dead Space I may not buy this week just for the backlog, but it'll definitely be on my screen sometime soon. What about yours? Full list on the jump.

Monday (Oct. 13)

Avatar - The Last Airbender: Into the Inferno (PS2, Wii)

Blitz: The League II (PS3, 360)

Bratz Girlz Really Rock (DS, PS2, Wii)

Prey the Stars (DS)

Tak and the Guardians of Gross (PS2, Wii)

Tak Mojo Mistake (DS)

World of Goo (Wii)

Tuesday (Oct. 14)

Battle of the Giants: Dinosaurs (DS)

Boogie SuperStar (Wii)

Brain Training for Dummies (PC)

Cesar Millan's Dog Whisperer (DS, (PC)

Dark Horizon (PC)

Dead Space (PS3, 360)

Deer Hunter Tournament (360)

Dokapon Kingdom (PS2, Wii)

Exodus from the Earth (PC)

FIFA Soccer 09 (DS, PC, PS2, PS3, 360)

Golden Axe: Beast Rider (PS3, 360)

Imagine Fashion Designer New York (DS)

Korg (DS)-10 (DS)

Littlest Pet Shop ((PC), Wii)

Littlest Pet Shop: Garden (DS)

Littlest Pet Shop: Jungle (DS)

Littlest Pet Shop: Winter (DS)

Lovely Lisa (DS)

My Japanese Coach (DS)

Naruto: Path of the Ninja 2 (DS)

Officers (PC)

Onimusha: The Essentials (PS2)

Penny Racers Party: Turbo Q Speedway (Wii)

Poker For Dummies (PC)

Rock Revolution (DS, PS3, 360)

Saints Row 2 (PC, PS3, 360)

Sam & Max: Season 1 (Wii)

Smart Girl's: Party Games (DS)

SOCOM: U.S. Navy SEALs Confrontation (PS3)

Twin Strike: Operation Thunder (Wii)

Wednesday (Oct. 15)

Age of Booty (XBLA)

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Make the Grade (PC)

Enchanted Fairy Friends: Secret of the Fairy Queen (PC)

Hot Dish (PC)

Let's Ride: Riding Star (PC)

Paws & Claws: Pet Vet: Australian Adventure (PC)

Rhiannon: Curse of the Four Branches (PC)

Rock University Presents: The Naked Brothers Band The Game (PC)

Safecracker: The Ultimate Puzzle Adventure (Wii)

Space Trader - Merchant Marine (PC)

The Game of Life: SpongeBob SquarePants Edition (PC)

Thursday (Oct. 16)

Age of Booty (PSN)

Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy (PC)

Shaun White Snowboarding (PC)

Sniper - Art of Victory (PC)

Tales Runner (PC)

Ten Pin Alley 2 (Wii)

Friday (Oct. 17)

Cake Mania: Baker's Challenge (PS2, PSP)

Guitar Hero: Aerosmith (PC)

Ultimate Card Games (DS)

WWII Battle Tanks: T-34 vs. Tiger (PC)