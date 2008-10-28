Weekly Wii Update - Earthworm Jim And Strong Bad, Together At Last

It's a banner week in Nintendo downloadables, with two releases that are so exciting they could only be accompanied by one of Nintendo's little Art Style WiiWare Titles. Poor little Art Style: Rotohex (600 points) is fixing to be completely overshadowed by the third episode of Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People, Baddest of the Bands (1,000 points), in which our titular hero attempts to completely dominate the "Battle Royale of the Bands" with his signature style and dashing good looks.

As if another dose of Strong Bad weren't good enough, today marks the day that North Americans finally get our hands on Earthworm Jim for the Sega Genesis (800 points), the best game starring a worm since....Worms. Help Jim save Princess What's-Her-Name from Psy-Crow and Queen Slug-for-a-Butt. See?! It's even fun to type it! It's a fine day to be a Wii owner.