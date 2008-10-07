Weekly Wii Update - Shining Force and Mario Golf

Great news! Shining Force II for the Genesis (800 points) has made the leap from last week's Euro Virtual Console releases to this week's North American ones, but where's Earthworm Jim? They left together...what happened? Knocked out of the air over the Atlantic by an errant golf ball, no doubt. Stealing EWJ's spot this week is Mario Golf, one of those rare Nintendo 64 releases for the VC (1,000 points), which is nice and all, but I'd still prefer Earthworm platforming. Oh well, maybe next week?

Not only are there two new games on the VC this week, WiiWare gets double the love as well, with Gameloft's Midnight Bowling (800 points), which includes an "immersive career mode", and the falling block puzzler MadStone from Riverman Media (800 points).

This week's excellent additions to the Wii Shop Channel™.

Nintendo adds new and classic games to the Wii Shop Channel at 9 a.m. Pacific time every Monday. This week's new games are:

Midnight Bowling™ (Gameloft, 1-4 players, Rated E for Everyone, 800 Wii Points): Plunge directly into the trendy and electric atmosphere of Midnight Bowling. With awesome playing sensations, prepare for ultra-fun gaming thanks to a new physics engine that lets you control your throws precisely and easily with your Wii Remote™ controller and make spectacular spins that will impress your opponents. Face up to three friends in the fun party mode, where your playing abilities will be put to the test. Whatever your experience level, launch yourself into the immersive career mode, where you will play in the trendiest bowling spots on the planet against charismatic characters that will give you a run for your money.

MadStone (Riverman Media, 1-2 players, Rated E for Everyone, 800 Wii Points): Time is short. Earth trembles as the forces of nature stir and grow restless. Can you turn the tide? In this dynamic puzzle game, you must clear the path for your elemental MadStones to reach the bottom of the screen. Blocks can be broken by striking them directly or by the force of falling objects. The novice tries frantically to break enough blocks, while the master sets up cascading collapses with only a handful of direct strikes. As two sides struggle for domination, titanic forces build, only to be unleashed in an earth-shaking final confrontation. Experience the mystical single-player journey, or challenge a friend in competitive two-player mode.

Mario Golf™ (Nintendo 64™, 1-4 players, Rated E for Everyone, 1,000 Wii Points): Mario™ takes a well-deserved break from his role as the Mushroom Kingdom's busiest hero and returns to the links for some world-class golfing action. Since no one likes to hit the fairways alone, he's brought along a group of friends—both familiar characters and brand new ones. Choose from 10 different modes of play and six 18-hole courses in a variety of environments for a golfing experience with endless replay value. Add in fun, colorful graphics with a Mario touch (a Boo indicates wind direction), intuitive controls, incredibly deep game play and multiplayer support (taunt your opponents), and you have a game anyone will enjoy—even if you've never played a round of golf. Fore!

Shining Force™ II (Sega Genesis, 1 player, Rated E for Everyone—Mild Fantasy Violence, 800 Wii Points): It's a dark and stormy night in the kingdom of Granseal when a thief steals two jewels from the Tower of the Ancients. He sets in motion strange events that lead to the resurrection of Zeon, the Devil King. Granseal's king falls sick, the princess is kidnapped, and a door to Arc Valley, the Devil King's home, is opened. The young swordsman, Bowie, realizing the grave danger Granseal faces, must lead the Shining Force to find the Holy Sword and the stolen jewels, and protect Granseal against the invading armies of Zeon.