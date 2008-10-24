Whaddya Know, LittleBigPlanet Gets Another Sony-Themed Sackboy

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kratos, that-chick-from-Heavenly-Sword, Sephiroth, Snake...don't ever say Sony aren't getting right behind the idea of cross-promoting their games through LittleBigPlanet sackboys. Today, for example, we hear they've added another PlayStation mascot to the game. Say hello to the sackboy version of Piposaru, star of the Ape Escape series. He'll be a bonus for Japanese consumers picking up early copies of the game. Kinda like the spacesuit/tshirt offer in the US, only with a cheeky monkey.

Piposaru Sackboy [PlayStation Japan, via Dtoid]

