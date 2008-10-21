What Are You Buying This Season?

This list of mega-releases in November is completely CRAZY. No, seriously, I really wonder at the long-term business strategy in the games industry, still focused on the Christmas window as though gamers only get new games as Christmas presents.

Anyway. Here's a sampler of the big names landing next month, and most of them all the space of a single week! I might have a few of these wrong, but at a quick glance I see: EndWar; Gears of War 2; Call of Duty: World at War; Rock Band; Guitar Hero World Tour; LittleBigPlanet; Mirror's Edge; Wrath of the Lich King; LotRO: Mines of Moria; Left 4 Dead; Motorstorm Pacific Rift; Wii Music... And this is all the front half of the month...

AND all before we've finished digesting this month's bumper crop! So what are you buying? What are you leaving until they hit the sale shelves early next year? And what are you ignoring?