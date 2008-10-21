What Are You Buying This Season?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

This list of mega-releases in November is completely CRAZY. No, seriously, I really wonder at the long-term business strategy in the games industry, still focused on the Christmas window as though gamers only get new games as Christmas presents.

Anyway. Here's a sampler of the big names landing next month, and most of them all the space of a single week! I might have a few of these wrong, but at a quick glance I see: EndWar; Gears of War 2; Call of Duty: World at War; Rock Band; Guitar Hero World Tour; LittleBigPlanet; Mirror's Edge; Wrath of the Lich King; LotRO: Mines of Moria; Left 4 Dead; Motorstorm Pacific Rift; Wii Music... And this is all the front half of the month...

AND all before we've finished digesting this month's bumper crop! So what are you buying? What are you leaving until they hit the sale shelves early next year? And what are you ignoring?

Comments

  • Sexpistol Guest

    I suppose the main thing that is on my agenda is Rock Band AND Guitar Hero. Two "life of the party" games in one month? I cannot wait for it! I suppose i should be ditching RB in silent protest but that old track list is looking tasty...

    0
  • Lance Guest

    Saints row 2, far cry 2, dead space, fable 2, fallout 3, endwar, little big planet, gears of war 2, mirrors edge (maybe), COD:WaW, Left 4 Dead, Resistance 2. Just occurred to me that it might cost me $1200

    0
  • Psynapse Guest

    - Getting Fable 2 today (EBGames released it 2 days early?)
    - Gears of War 2 in November.

    Everything else can wait until next year for me (moneys is tight!)

    0
  • SumoNinja Guest

    Im planning on LBP, Mirrors Edge, GH World Tour. WoTLK, Gears of war i might just borrow off my friend.. or play with him.. Rock band im not even going to touch cause 2 is out soon everywhere else why the hell would i buy the original. Ignore wii Music too.. but thats a given.. If thats Tom Clancy's End war i really want to see it and try it out before i commit..

    0
  • mrexplody @Mr Explody

    Jus bought Fable 2, but EB are selling Dead Space today which I might pick up as well, then I've got:

    - Fallout 3
    - Left 4 Dead
    - Guitar Hero World Tour
    - Gears of War 2

    The rest I might have to leave till after Christmas sales. As it is, I won't be able to play through each game by then.

    0
  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    Gears 2, Rock Band and/or Guitar Hero IV depending on instrument compatibility (if GH:WT instruments work in RB1 then I'll be getting that instrument pack), Valkyria Chronicles, Dead Space, LittleBigPlanet, Mirror's Edge, Wrath of the Lich King, Prince of Persia.

    Also have Star Ocean PSP, Tales of Symphonia: Dawn of the New World, Ar Tonelico 2 and Persona 4 US releases preordered with various online retailers.

    There are upsides and downsides to having every platform, unfortunately.

    0
  • Franga @Franga

    I'll be getting Gears of War 2, Far Cry 2 PC, Fallout 3 PC, COD:WAW PC for sure. Got a few other titles on Xbox i'm trying to talk myself out of but i know i'll end up getting 'em. Haha.

    0
  • Munza Guest

    LittleBigPlanet, Guitar Hero World Tour, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm.

    0
  • ElChrispo Guest

    Getting Fable 2 on Payday, and Next Month its Gears of War 2 (Horde Mode!!!), and Guitar Hero: World Tour... so much sleep deprivation to be had...

    0
  • BathTub Guest

    Rock Band 2 (got 1 in May from the UK)
    Left 4 Dead.

    0
  • philomglol Guest

    Dead Space, Fable 2, Fallout 3, CoD 5, Guitar Hero 4. Actually going to cancel my Rock Band pre-order at EB after work today, after having a closer look at the track list on GH4/RB.

    That's not even to mention Ninjatown, or anything else on the DS :)

    0
  • DavidRS Guest

    GH4 and maybe RB.

    More importantly, I'm getting a 360 (it's currently on layby) and picked up Burnout Paradise and The Orange Box cheap.

    Only other one that looks kinda interesting is Mirror's Edge. And Wii Music.

    0
  • AJ Guest

    Have to get Fable 2 and Gears of War 2
    Should get Farcry 2, Fallout 3 and Left 4 Dead
    Would like to get Saints Row 2 and Deadspace but the wallet is starting to hurt.

    0
  • Glenn Guest

    Please do not buy Rock Band people. You're just supporting EA's 'fu' to Australia by releasing the game so late. I'll be getting GH:WT and LBP for sure.

    0
  • CloneTrooper Guest

    Heh...this month has been insane.

    I've already gotten Saints Row 2 and picked up Fable 2 today, got Far Cry 2 on order, as well as Fallout 3 and Gears 2.

    I want Rise of the Argonauts as well...but 5 Massive Games is enough at the moment, so Im goigto leave that till next year, along with NFS: Undercover and LEGO Batman...I need some things to fill in the Drought we're most likely going to have next year ;)

    0
  • blahjedi @darkjedi

    Fallout 3 & Wrath of the Lich King for me - There's my next 12-18 months more or less taken care of!

    0

