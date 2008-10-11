The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Could Lara Croft Do? New Behind The Scenes Look At Tomb Raider: Underworld


What can Lara do? That's the approach the designers over at Crystal Dynamics are taking when constructing Lara Croft's latest adventure.This third part in the "Beneath the Surface" video series talks about the evolution of Lara Croft herself. It seems like they're off to a good start focusing on her past physical limitations and then breaking them by adding in new gameplay mechanics. The game is set to hit stores November 28th for all consoles and PC, except PSP.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles