What Could Lara Croft Do? New Behind The Scenes Look At Tomb Raider: Underworld



What can Lara do? That's the approach the designers over at Crystal Dynamics are taking when constructing Lara Croft's latest adventure.This third part in the "Beneath the Surface" video series talks about the evolution of Lara Croft herself. It seems like they're off to a good start focusing on her past physical limitations and then breaking them by adding in new gameplay mechanics. The game is set to hit stores November 28th for all consoles and PC, except PSP.