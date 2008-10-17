What, Economic Problem, Blizzard Worry? No.

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Have you heard? The economy is cratering! Imploding! Total meltdown! And World of Warcraft developer Blizzard Entertainment is impervious. As Blizzard exec Rob Pardo explains, the game industry isn't historically affected by economic troubles like other industries. Here's Pardo's full quote:

Historically for us, the game industry hasn't been affected by recessions like a lot of other businesses. I think the reason for that is [that]games really offer some of the best entertainment value on the market. People might not want to go out to the movies and spend $100 for a couple of hours and then go to a restaurant. You can go home and pay $15 a month for 100 hours of entertainment if you're staying at home more — and I think that's one of the reasons why you don't see games really go in the same recession as the rest of the economy a lot of times.

What about you? Will the economic pinch curb your game spending?

