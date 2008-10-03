What Koei Is Bringing To TGS

A bunch of games! No time to waste, let's dive in. Here is Koei's TGS booth line-up:

DYNASTY WARRIORS: Multi-Raid (PSP) (Action)

WARRIORS OROCHI 2 (PSP) (Tactical Action)

Monster Racers (NDS) (RPG)

Saihai no Yukue (NDS) (Adventure)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 (PS2) (Tactical Action)

G1 Jockey Wii 2008 (Wii) (Horse Racing)

Neo Angelique Special (PSP) (Adventure)

Nobunaga's Ambition Online (PC/PS2) (MMORPG)

Uncharted Water Online (PC) (MMORPG)

Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online (PC) (MMORPG)

DYNASTY WARRIORS Online (PC) (MMO Action)