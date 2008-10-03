What Koei Is Bringing To TGS

A bunch of games! No time to waste, let's dive in. Here is Koei's TGS booth line-up:
DYNASTY WARRIORS: Multi-Raid (PSP) (Action)
WARRIORS OROCHI 2 (PSP) (Tactical Action)
Monster Racers (NDS) (RPG)
Saihai no Yukue (NDS) (Adventure)
DYNASTY WARRIORS 6 (PS2) (Tactical Action)
G1 Jockey Wii 2008 (Wii) (Horse Racing)
Neo Angelique Special (PSP) (Adventure)
Nobunaga's Ambition Online (PC/PS2) (MMORPG)
Uncharted Water Online (PC) (MMORPG)
Romance of the Three Kingdoms Online (PC) (MMORPG)
DYNASTY WARRIORS Online (PC) (MMO Action)
