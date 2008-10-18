What Late 2008 Releases Are You Looking Forward To?

Hi, there. It's Friday, time to pull up a chair, pour yourself a drink and chat. No, wait. Pour yourself two drinks and pull up three chairs. That's right, time for Tell Us Dammit — rather, TELL US DAMMIT. Here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Yeah.

As we lurch towards the end of the year, what releases are you looking forward to the most?