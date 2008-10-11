The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What The Hell Are These Guys Watching?

Look at these guys! There's a ton of them! And they're hooked! And, strangest of all, this is at the Microsoft booth! So, question time: just what are these guys watching? Here's a clue: it's a video presentation of a major upcoming title. One that's playable on the showroom floor. So, think you can guess what it is? No prizes for the winner, only the promise of internet bragging rights.

So, What Are These Guys Watching?
( surveys)

Answer later in the weekend!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles