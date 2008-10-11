What The Hell Are These Guys Watching?

Look at these guys! There's a ton of them! And they're hooked! And, strangest of all, this is at the Microsoft booth! So, question time: just what are these guys watching? Here's a clue: it's a video presentation of a major upcoming title. One that's playable on the showroom floor. So, think you can guess what it is? No prizes for the winner, only the promise of internet bragging rights.
So, What Are These Guys Watching?
surveys
Answer later in the weekend!
