The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What The Hell Is Heaven The Game?

Browsing through the gaming news this morning, I stumbled across box art for a PC title called Heaven The Game. The art looked rather pretty, but I had no earthly clue what the hell Heaven The Game was. Upon snooping about a little at the game's official site, I discovered that it is indeed a game about Heaven, in the biblical sense. It's developed by a company called Genesis Works, whose mission is to "create interactive games that stimulate Christian spiritual growth." The game itself takes biblical descriptions of Heaven and brings them to life, though so far all I am seeing on the website is rendered cinematics. Still, when you have Jesus listed in the character section you pretty much have a built-in fan base and don't need to advertise all that much. Hit the link below to check out the rather compelling cinematic movie on the game's website. Hit this link to check out the screenies.

Heaven The Game [Official Site]

Comments

  • bobbyBooShay Guest

    That art is so sexed up. I like it.

    0
  • J Guest

    So... who exactly is the painted hussy? She looks more like somone you might meet in Dante's second circle of Hell. Incidentally, its about time that someone developed a Divine Comedy video game.

    0
  • Dave Guest

    This game is NOT a divine comedy, but deals with the fact that it actually is a real place called heaven, created by a loving Father as a home for all those who receives Jesus His son as their personal Saviour! I can't wait to get there, and I hope I'll see you there too!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles