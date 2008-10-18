What Would Happen If Miyamoto Was Trapped In His Own Games?

I can tell you. He'd die. He'd run out of time, get stomped by a Moblin, fall of a ledge, take your pick. He's a small, middle-aged, human nerd, not a plumber, not a warrior. But then, when you're looking at the premise "What would happen if Shigeru Miyamoto was trapped in his own games?", reality shouldn't really be taken into account. Story-telling should be. This animation - by Luis Logam - is, for a flash job, surprisingly polished (especially the in-game sequences), though you may want to turn the sound down if you're not a big Fatboy Slim fan.
Legend of Miyamoto [Newsgrounds, via Go Nintendo]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink