What Would Happen If Miyamoto Was Trapped In His Own Games?

I can tell you. He'd die. He'd run out of time, get stomped by a Moblin, fall of a ledge, take your pick. He's a small, middle-aged, human nerd, not a plumber, not a warrior. But then, when you're looking at the premise "What would happen if Shigeru Miyamoto was trapped in his own games?", reality shouldn't really be taken into account. Story-telling should be. This animation - by Luis Logam - is, for a flash job, surprisingly polished (especially the in-game sequences), though you may want to turn the sound down if you're not a big Fatboy Slim fan.

Legend of Miyamoto [Newsgrounds, via Go Nintendo]