The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Would Happen If Miyamoto Was Trapped In His Own Games?

I can tell you. He'd die. He'd run out of time, get stomped by a Moblin, fall of a ledge, take your pick. He's a small, middle-aged, human nerd, not a plumber, not a warrior. But then, when you're looking at the premise "What would happen if Shigeru Miyamoto was trapped in his own games?", reality shouldn't really be taken into account. Story-telling should be. This animation - by Luis Logam - is, for a flash job, surprisingly polished (especially the in-game sequences), though you may want to turn the sound down if you're not a big Fatboy Slim fan.

Legend of Miyamoto [Newsgrounds, via Go Nintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles