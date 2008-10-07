The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What's Q Bringing To TGS?

Two of 2005's better portable puzzlers, retooled with 2008 fidelity, as Q is wont to do. Lumines Supernova and Meteos Wars, two games you loved when they were known as Lumines and Meteos in simpler times, will be on-hand at Tokyo Game Show this week. The former will be playable at Sony's booth, the latter at Microsoft's, bringing balance to the Makuhari Messe show floor.

Is that it, Q Entertainment? No Peggle DS? Guess we'll have to wait until the dust has settled from everyone's TGS keynotes to see if Mizuguchi and crew have anything else up their sleeves.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles