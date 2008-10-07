What's Q Bringing To TGS?

Two of 2005's better portable puzzlers, retooled with 2008 fidelity, as Q is wont to do. Lumines Supernova and Meteos Wars, two games you loved when they were known as Lumines and Meteos in simpler times, will be on-hand at Tokyo Game Show this week. The former will be playable at Sony's booth, the latter at Microsoft's, bringing balance to the Makuhari Messe show floor.
Is that it, Q Entertainment? No Peggle DS? Guess we'll have to wait until the dust has settled from everyone's TGS keynotes to see if Mizuguchi and crew have anything else up their sleeves.
