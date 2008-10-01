What's Sega Bringing To TGS?

TGS is soon! Very, very soon. October 9-12, to be exact, and we'll be there from October 6 onwards! So get excited, will you? Look, Sega will be there, and they'll be showing a ton of stuff, big difference between this year and last year being they're showing a lot of stuff that's good. Like Yakuza 3 and Bayonetta on the PS3. And Sonic Unleashed. And some awful-looking PC MMO thing. And so damn many RPGs on the handheld systems that I'm not even going to bother highlighting them here. You'll find them - and everything else on show (and yes, we know, Madworld isn't there) - after the jump.
PlayStation 3
Yakuza 3
Bayonetta
Sonic Unleashed
Wii
428
Bleach Versus Crusade
The Arrangement of Haruhi Suzumiya
Sonic Unleashed
Samba de Amigo
Xbox 360
Bayonetta
Sonic Unleashed
Nintendo DS
Mystery Dungeon Shiren the Wanderer DS 2: Demon Castle in the Desert
Phantasy Star Zero
Infinite Space
Seventh Dragon
Shining Force Feather
Culdcept DS
Haruhi Suzumiya
Blazer Drive
World Destruction
Saka Tsuku DS Touch and Direct
Kaite Oboeru Doragana
PSP
Garnet Chronicle / Crimsongem Saga
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva
Phantasy Star Portable
PC
Internet Adventure
Sega @ TGS08 [Sega, via Siliconera]
