The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What's Sega Bringing To TGS?

TGS is soon! Very, very soon. October 9-12, to be exact, and we'll be there from October 6 onwards! So get excited, will you? Look, Sega will be there, and they'll be showing a ton of stuff, big difference between this year and last year being they're showing a lot of stuff that's good. Like Yakuza 3 and Bayonetta on the PS3. And Sonic Unleashed. And some awful-looking PC MMO thing. And so damn many RPGs on the handheld systems that I'm not even going to bother highlighting them here. You'll find them - and everything else on show (and yes, we know, Madworld isn't there) - after the jump.

PlayStation 3
Yakuza 3
Bayonetta
Sonic Unleashed

Wii
428
Bleach Versus Crusade
The Arrangement of Haruhi Suzumiya
Sonic Unleashed
Samba de Amigo

Xbox 360
Bayonetta
Sonic Unleashed

Nintendo DS
Mystery Dungeon Shiren the Wanderer DS 2: Demon Castle in the Desert
Phantasy Star Zero
Infinite Space
Seventh Dragon
Shining Force Feather
Culdcept DS
Haruhi Suzumiya
Blazer Drive
World Destruction
Saka Tsuku DS Touch and Direct
Kaite Oboeru Doragana

PSP
Garnet Chronicle / Crimsongem Saga
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva
Phantasy Star Portable

PC
Internet Adventure

Sega @ TGS08 [Sega, via Siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles