What's Sega Bringing To TGS?

TGS is soon! Very, very soon. October 9-12, to be exact, and we'll be there from October 6 onwards! So get excited, will you? Look, Sega will be there, and they'll be showing a ton of stuff, big difference between this year and last year being they're showing a lot of stuff that's good. Like Yakuza 3 and Bayonetta on the PS3. And Sonic Unleashed. And some awful-looking PC MMO thing. And so damn many RPGs on the handheld systems that I'm not even going to bother highlighting them here. You'll find them - and everything else on show (and yes, we know, Madworld isn't there) - after the jump.

PlayStation 3

Yakuza 3

Bayonetta

Sonic Unleashed

Wii

428

Bleach Versus Crusade

The Arrangement of Haruhi Suzumiya

Sonic Unleashed

Samba de Amigo

Xbox 360

Bayonetta

Sonic Unleashed

Nintendo DS

Mystery Dungeon Shiren the Wanderer DS 2: Demon Castle in the Desert

Phantasy Star Zero

Infinite Space

Seventh Dragon

Shining Force Feather

Culdcept DS

Haruhi Suzumiya

Blazer Drive

World Destruction

Saka Tsuku DS Touch and Direct

Kaite Oboeru Doragana

PSP

Garnet Chronicle / Crimsongem Saga

Hatsune Miku: Project Diva

Phantasy Star Portable

PC

Internet Adventure

