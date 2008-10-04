What's The Most You've Paid For A Game?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Look at the calender. Do it! It's F-r-i-d-a-y. Time to Tell Us Dammit, no make that, TELL US DAMMIT. Here's how it works: We ask a question, you answer it. Simple and no strings attached! This isn't some marketing survey or whatever. It's an emotional investment in you. Yes, we're interested in knowing you, Kotaku reader person. You probably know fucktons about us — more than you even want to, we're sure. But, hey, we'd like to know about you. That way you won't be some faceless blob — and we might feel a tinge of guilt when we ban your arse. Or not, because really we're incapable of human emotion. Who knows! Not I, not I.

Question: What's the most you've shelled out for a game?

[AU: Ha! What are the odds the Americans at the MOST pay what we have to put up with everyday? —SB]

  • Ron Guest

    Probably $110 for the UT3 Limited Edition. Amd I know this doesn't include consoles, but the 60GB PS3 cost me about $1100, bundled with two games. Seems average, but at the time I was only 15 and it all came from my own pocket.

  • nunami Guest

    I have only bought one 'expensive' game - the most I've paid for a game has been Uru:Myst's collectors edition which was about $120 or $140.

    Other than that I wait for the bargain bins or cheap specials for games. I've never bought a (normal) game for $100. Of all the 360 and Wii games I own none of them would have cost me more than $80 .

  • BuggyTheJackal Guest

    $110 AU i hope the makers of shinobi 4 xbox spent the money better than i did

  • Flano Guest

    back in ze day ... I paid $120 for SAN FRANCISCO RUSH N64.

  • IncredibleBulk Guest

    I paid about 2 years of my life on World of Warcraft. Now i'm fat, lonely and have no conversational skills. If only there was a fat girl interested in my 70's...

  • Alfred D. Guest

    I bought Smash Brothers Melee, which meant I had to buy a GameCube and three controllers. It was worth it, since I got a good year of Friday night fun out of it. But, I never bought anything else for the GameCube, so I'd say that qualifies as a $445 game. (And I'm one of those God-awful Americans)

  • THOMAS PHILLIPS Guest

    I just paid $100 for FFXI 2007/WINGS OF GODDESS PACK, plus there the ongoing monthly fee of $12.95EUROS/10.95AUD

