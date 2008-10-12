The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

When Talking Plush Murlocs Attack

By far the most popular item available for purchase at BlizzCon 2008, the plush talking murloc doll from the lovely folks at Jinx completely sold out yesterday at the convention, and today's allotment is going quickly as well, with lines stretch across the convention floor. I managed to beg, plead, cry, and pay $US40 for one of the little bastards, which I quickly brought up to the press room to unbox. Things were going great, until the little fish creature took a liking to my hand. The possibly NSFW results, after the jump.

Hopefully they'll have some more of these little guys available for the holidays. Until that day, enjoy the gallery of the unboxing before the inevitable hand-humping.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles