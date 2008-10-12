When Talking Plush Murlocs Attack

By far the most popular item available for purchase at BlizzCon 2008, the plush talking murloc doll from the lovely folks at Jinx completely sold out yesterday at the convention, and today's allotment is going quickly as well, with lines stretch across the convention floor. I managed to beg, plead, cry, and pay $US40 for one of the little bastards, which I quickly brought up to the press room to unbox. Things were going great, until the little fish creature took a liking to my hand. The possibly NSFW results, after the jump.

Hopefully they'll have some more of these little guys available for the holidays. Until that day, enjoy the gallery of the unboxing before the inevitable hand-humping.

