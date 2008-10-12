When Tecmo's Logo Met Koei's Logo

Tecmo meet Koei. Koei, Tecmo. After rejecting Square Enix's "friendly" takeover, Tecmo announced on September 4th that it was in talks to merge with game company Koei. In an official announcement, it was stated the aim to integrate management was in hopes of creating a "stable and secure environment" as well as respect each other's individuality. The first fruits of that appear to be this plastic folder that shows a polite meeting between two Japanese companies who seem totally uninterested in getting gobbled up by a monolith like Square Enix. Want to know what the back of the folder says?



Obviously that's referring to how the folder is just a giveaway. Obviously.