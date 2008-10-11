Where The Hell Is White Knight Chronicles?

For a game that's been dated Christmas 2008, it's odd that White Knight Chronicles is not playable on the Tokyo Game Show floor. Even odder because the game was playable last year. When asked why the game wasn't in playable form at TGS, a Sony rep declined to comment. Isn't it unusual for a title to be playable one year and unable the year it's getting release?

Developer Level-5 hasn't exactly been open about the game. During the White Knight Chronicles Powerpoint event yesterday, the game's producer, Kentaro Motomura, remained tight lipped on key online modes like whether there will be voice chat or not. The game is supposed to be out in 2 and a half months.