Which DS And Wii Games Have Been Selling? Let Us Tell You

Quick, what was the biggest selling DS game for the period starting April 4, 2008 and ending September 8, 2008? What about Wii games? Quick, quick, quick. If you know, pat yourself on the back. If not, check out the data Nintendo's released:
Nintendo DS
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness
Total: 2.54 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 0
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 2.54 million
Life-to-date Total: 4.12 million
New Super Mario Bros.
Total: 1.73 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 150,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.58 million
Life-to-date Total: 15.89 million
Mario Kart DS
Total: 1.67 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 200,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.46 million
Life-to-date Total: 12.12 million
Pokémon Platinum
Total: 1.56 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 1.56 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 0
Life-to-date Total: 1.56 million
Brain Age
Total: 1.50 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 40,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.46 million
Life-to-date Total: 14.48 million
Nintendogs
Total: 1.36 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 40,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.32 million
Life-to-date Total: 20.03 million
Brain Age 2
Total: 1.2 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 50,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.15 million
Life-to-date Total: 12.03 million
Mario Party DS
Total: 1.11 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 60,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.05 million
Life-to-date Total: 4.73 million
Wii
Mario Kart Wii
Total: 9.35 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 1.85 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 7.67 million
Life-to-date Total: 9.53 million
Wii Sports
Total: 9.32 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 250,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 9.06 million
Life-to-date Total: 30.87 million
Wii Fit
Total: 6.92 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 910,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 6.01 million
Life-to-date Total: 8.75 million
Wii Play (Wii Remote bundled)
Total: 4.64 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 140,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 4.5 million
Life-to-date Total: 16.15 million
Super Smash Bros. Brawl
Total: 2.61 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 120,00
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 2.49 million
Life-to-date Total: 7.47 million
Link's Crossbow Training (packaged with Wii Zapper)
Total: 1.05 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 250,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 800,000
Life-to-date Total: 2.75 million
For total DS software sales during this period, 8.82 million units were sold in Japan, 22.07 million sold in the Americas and 17.55 million sold in "Other." In the previous quarter, 4.93 million units were sold in Japan, 14.33 were sold in the Americas and 17.33 were sold in "Other."
For total Wii software sales during this period, 1.80 million were sold in Japan, 23.53 million in the Americas and 15.67 million in "Other." In the previous quarter, 3.90 million units were sold in Japan, 19.34 million in the Americas and 17.16 million in "Other."
