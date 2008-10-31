Which DS And Wii Games Have Been Selling? Let Us Tell You

Quick, what was the biggest selling DS game for the period starting April 4, 2008 and ending September 8, 2008? What about Wii games? Quick, quick, quick. If you know, pat yourself on the back. If not, check out the data Nintendo's released:

Nintendo DS

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness

Total: 2.54 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 0

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 2.54 million

Life-to-date Total: 4.12 million

New Super Mario Bros.

Total: 1.73 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 150,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.58 million

Life-to-date Total: 15.89 million

Mario Kart DS

Total: 1.67 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 200,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.46 million

Life-to-date Total: 12.12 million

Pokémon Platinum

Total: 1.56 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 1.56 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 0

Life-to-date Total: 1.56 million

Brain Age

Total: 1.50 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 40,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.46 million

Life-to-date Total: 14.48 million

Nintendogs

Total: 1.36 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 40,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.32 million

Life-to-date Total: 20.03 million

Brain Age 2

Total: 1.2 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 50,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.15 million

Life-to-date Total: 12.03 million

Mario Party DS

Total: 1.11 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 60,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.05 million

Life-to-date Total: 4.73 million

Wii

Mario Kart Wii

Total: 9.35 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 1.85 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 7.67 million

Life-to-date Total: 9.53 million

Wii Sports

Total: 9.32 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 250,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 9.06 million

Life-to-date Total: 30.87 million

Wii Fit

Total: 6.92 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 910,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 6.01 million

Life-to-date Total: 8.75 million

Wii Play (Wii Remote bundled)

Total: 4.64 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 140,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 4.5 million

Life-to-date Total: 16.15 million

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Total: 2.61 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 120,00

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 2.49 million

Life-to-date Total: 7.47 million

Link's Crossbow Training (packaged with Wii Zapper)

Total: 1.05 million

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 250,000

4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 800,000

Life-to-date Total: 2.75 million

For total DS software sales during this period, 8.82 million units were sold in Japan, 22.07 million sold in the Americas and 17.55 million sold in "Other." In the previous quarter, 4.93 million units were sold in Japan, 14.33 were sold in the Americas and 17.33 were sold in "Other."

For total Wii software sales during this period, 1.80 million were sold in Japan, 23.53 million in the Americas and 15.67 million in "Other." In the previous quarter, 3.90 million units were sold in Japan, 19.34 million in the Americas and 17.16 million in "Other."