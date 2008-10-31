Which DS And Wii Games Have Been Selling? Let Us Tell You

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Quick, what was the biggest selling DS game for the period starting April 4, 2008 and ending September 8, 2008? What about Wii games? Quick, quick, quick. If you know, pat yourself on the back. If not, check out the data Nintendo's released:

Nintendo DS
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time/Darkness
Total: 2.54 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 0
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 2.54 million
Life-to-date Total: 4.12 million

New Super Mario Bros.
Total: 1.73 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 150,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.58 million
Life-to-date Total: 15.89 million

Mario Kart DS
Total: 1.67 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 200,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.46 million
Life-to-date Total: 12.12 million

Pokémon Platinum
Total: 1.56 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 1.56 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 0
Life-to-date Total: 1.56 million

Brain Age
Total: 1.50 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 40,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.46 million
Life-to-date Total: 14.48 million

Nintendogs
Total: 1.36 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 40,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.32 million
Life-to-date Total: 20.03 million

Brain Age 2
Total: 1.2 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 50,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.15 million
Life-to-date Total: 12.03 million

Mario Party DS
Total: 1.11 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 60,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 1.05 million
Life-to-date Total: 4.73 million

Wii

Mario Kart Wii
Total: 9.35 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 1.85 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 7.67 million
Life-to-date Total: 9.53 million

Wii Sports
Total: 9.32 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 250,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 9.06 million
Life-to-date Total: 30.87 million

Wii Fit
Total: 6.92 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 910,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 6.01 million
Life-to-date Total: 8.75 million

Wii Play (Wii Remote bundled)
Total: 4.64 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 140,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 4.5 million
Life-to-date Total: 16.15 million

Super Smash Bros. Brawl
Total: 2.61 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 120,00
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 2.49 million
Life-to-date Total: 7.47 million

Link's Crossbow Training (packaged with Wii Zapper)
Total: 1.05 million
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Japan: 250,000
4/2008 ~ 9/2008 Overseas: 800,000
Life-to-date Total: 2.75 million

For total DS software sales during this period, 8.82 million units were sold in Japan, 22.07 million sold in the Americas and 17.55 million sold in "Other." In the previous quarter, 4.93 million units were sold in Japan, 14.33 were sold in the Americas and 17.33 were sold in "Other."

For total Wii software sales during this period, 1.80 million were sold in Japan, 23.53 million in the Americas and 15.67 million in "Other." In the previous quarter, 3.90 million units were sold in Japan, 19.34 million in the Americas and 17.16 million in "Other."

