Why Isn't Grand Theft Auto HUGE In Japan?

Game developer Yoshiki Okamoto is best known for his years at Capcom, where he worked on titles like Gyruss and Forgotten Worlds as well as his involvement in Final Fight and Street Fighter II. He's an industry vet and has been around. When he looks at the current Japanese game landscape, Okamoto says there's at least one thing that does not compute:

Rockstar is not unsuccessful in Japan, but their success here is on a much smaller scale than elsewhere in the world market. The low Japanese sales of the sandbox-style GTA series simply do not make any sense to me.

But does it to you?

Big in Japan: Yoshiki Okamoto, Monster Hunter and cultural divides [Guardian Games Blog][Pic]