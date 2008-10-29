Why No PS3 Holiday Price Cut? Sony Running A Business, Thinking of Shareholders

What better way to say Happy Holiday than with a console price cut. This year, Sony won't be saying it that way. The company, states Sony Computer Entertainment exec Ray Maguire, "has a business to run" and must "do the right thing" for Sony shareholders. Forget holiday consumer charity! Oh, the brutal honesty, so brutal, so honest. The full Maguire quote:

Well the pressure comes from the consumers obviously and so therefore there's always pressure on price, but you know we have a business to run, and we have to make sure we're doing the right thing for the shareholders as well... At the moment there's a marketplace for PS3 and I think for this particular Christmas, with the kind of quality of games we're seeing coming out this Christmas, I don't think the price of the console is going to be an issue at all.

With so many games going multi-platform, unless a consumer is dead set on getting Sony exclusives, he or she will definitely be shopping on price come this holiday shopping season. Competition will be all the more fierce as rival Microsoft lowered prices for its game console last month.

