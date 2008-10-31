The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Why You Can't Own Rock Band AND Guitar Hero: World Tour

You may have noticed already, but one of the fiercest divides in gaming today is in the music game genre. It's Rock Band vs Guitar Hero. To the death. With knives. To the face. Wanna know why these two camps hate each other so? It's because there's no middle ground in the plastic band genre. You can't own Rock Band and Guitar Hero World Tour. Why? This picture shows why. I don't care who you are, nobody has room in their house for all of that junk.

Direct From SF: Plastic Instrument Overload! [MTV]

Comments

  • kray Guest

    I own both Guitar Hero World Tour AND Rock Band 2 and I use the Guitar Hero hardware for both games. All three games (that includes Rock Revolution) have hardware that is compatible with the other so you don't need three sets of hardware to use all three games.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles