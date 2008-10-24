Wii Music Hits High Note On Japanese Sales Charts

Wii Music, as you may already know, topped Japanese sales charts in its debut week. While the Media Create numbers skew a bit lower than what Famitsu had to say, Wii Music won the sales chart crown handily, pushing Pokémon Platinum back to the number two spot.
It will be interesting to see what kind of legs Wii Music has, considering how well Nintendo fare like Mario Kart DS and Wii Play continues to sell.
01. Wii Music (Wii) - 92,000 / NEW
02. Pokémon Platinum (DS) - 72,000 / 1,754,000
03. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida Or 2 (PSP) - 59,000 / NEW
04. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 51,000 / 1,007,000
05. Culdcept DS (DS) - 50,000 / NEW
06. Kidou Senshi Gundam 00: Gundam Meisters (PS2) - 43,000 / NEW
07. Shin Sangoku Musou 5 Special (PS2) - 27,000 / 184,000
08. Macross Ace Frontier (PSP) - 26,000 / 129,000
09. Wii Fit (Wii) - 18,000 / 2,740,000
10. Super Robot Taisen Z (PS2) - 13,000 / 462,000
11. Daikaijuu Battle: Ultra Coliseum (DS)
12. Mario Kart Wii (Wii)
13. Dragonball DS (DS)
14. Inazuma Eleven (DS)
15. Daigasso! Band Brothers DX (DS)
16. Wii Sports (Wii)
17. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G (PSP)
18. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Major League 3 (PS2)
19. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)
20. One Piece Unlimited Cruise: Episode 1 - Nami ni Yureru Hihou (Wii)
21. Sky Crawlers: Innocent Aces (Wii)
22. Mario Kart DS (DS)
23. Meccha! Taiko Drum Master DS: 7-tsu no Shima no Daibouken (DS)
24. World Destruction: Michibi Kareshi Ishi (DS)
25. Animal Crossing: Wild World (DS)
26. Wii Play (Wii)
27. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
28. KanKen DS 2 + Jouyou Kanji Jiten (DS)
29. DS Bimoji Training (DS)
30. Samurai Dou Portable (PSP)
