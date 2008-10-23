Wii Rage Guitar Recalled Due To Chemical Burnination

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Rage Wireless Guitar Controller for the Wii is being recalled after a fault left one gamer injured.

Performance Designed Products Inc has issued a recall notice for 57,000 of the Guitar Hero controllers. A manufacturing fault means that improperly installed batteries can leak. PDP have been informed that one gamer has suffered chemical burns due to the fault.

The affected units are Blue or White and were purchased between June and September this year. If you think you have been affected, go to www.pdp.com, where you can apply for a full refund.

