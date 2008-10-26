The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wii Stolen; Nintendo Replaces More than 250 WiiWare/VC Games

Gaffer MiketheBSG got robbed, bigtime. Yesterday some burglar broke into his place, stole $US26,000 worth of electronics, his girlfriend's jewelry and traumatised his dog. If there's a silver lining? His 228 Virtual Console and 30 WiiWare games were all restored by Nintendo to his new Wii. Ordinarily Nintendo doesn't allow such transfers. But my guess is they saw the volume of his catalog, not to mention heard about the 151 and 127 GameCube and DS games lost in the theft, and figured he was a good customer who definitely deserved a break. So, good on Nintendo. But the burglar is a piece of shit forever.

66 Wii, 228 VC, 30 WiiWare, 151 GameCube, 127 DS Games. STOLEN from My Home [NeoGAF via GoNintendo]

    From the sounds of the article he's a serious collector, so it would be no small wonder that he would have a list of games. It'd be like a badge of honour.

