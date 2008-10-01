WiiWare BPM Racing Brings Rhythm To The Racetrack

Yuke's Company of America has big things in store for Nintendo's WiiWare program, and they're kicking things off with an innovative take on the racing genre with BPM Racing in early 2009. It combines racing with rhythm, with drivers gifted with greater speeds, increased handling, and score multipliers for keeping up with the rhythm of the music played as they drive.

"The racing genre is ripe for a new, innovative direction and increasing the aural experience seemed like an obvious choice." said Ken Koyama, Director of Business Development at YUKE'S Company of America. "BPM Racing will reinvent the relationship between a racing game and its soundtrack."

If done right, this could be a completely blissful experience. I can't drive without music. My car radio once broke and I spent a week making up my own songs while driving to keep myself from going insane while it was being repaired. If I had had a tape recorder with me I would have made millions (of people nauseous).

CHICAGO - Sept. 30, 2008

YUKE'S Company of America, the U.S. publishing arm of Japanese game developer YUKE'S Company Limited, today announced it will be publishing BPM Racing for WiiWare™. Set to turn heads out of the starting gate and turn up the volume on television sets, BPM Racing complements white knuckle racing with a pulsating, diverse electronic soundtrack for a complete visual and audio driving experience. Riders will be rewarded for staying in rhythm with increased speeds, handling, and score multipliers, even getting the opportunity to be the DJ by adding their own samples and effects to various soundtracks.

"The racing genre is ripe for a new, innovative direction and increasing the aural experience seemed like an obvious choice." said Ken Koyama, Director of Business Development at YUKE'S Company of America. "BPM Racing will reinvent the relationship between a racing game and its soundtrack."

BPM Racing isn't the only title being driven onto WiiWare by YUKE'S Company of America. "We have several titles in addition to BPM currently planned for WiiWare," added Ken. "The opportunity to be a part of Nintendo's surge into the online market is very exciting."

BPM Racing is scheduled for release in early 2009.