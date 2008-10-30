The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Win PS3 Penny Arcade Codes With Evil Avatar

Evil Avatar have snagged 5 Digital Download codes for (deep breath) Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One on PS3.

Rather than selling them on eBay like any sensible person, the fools are putting them up for grabs on this very Internet. To stand a chance of winning, just go to the forum link below and post a reply in the thread - 5 random posters will be plucked from an imaginary hat on Halloween.

Please note, though - most of the thread is made up of one line 'gimme' posts. As Kotaku readers we trust you can do better than that. Make us proud.

Penny Arcade Adventures Giveaway! [Evil Avatar]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles