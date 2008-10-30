Win PS3 Penny Arcade Codes With Evil Avatar

Evil Avatar have snagged 5 Digital Download codes for (deep breath) Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One on PS3.

Rather than selling them on eBay like any sensible person, the fools are putting them up for grabs on this very Internet. To stand a chance of winning, just go to the forum link below and post a reply in the thread - 5 random posters will be plucked from an imaginary hat on Halloween.

Please note, though - most of the thread is made up of one line 'gimme' posts. As Kotaku readers we trust you can do better than that. Make us proud.

