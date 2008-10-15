World At War 360 Beta Launches, PC Beta Coming Soon

October 13th, 2008...a day that shall live in relative infamy as Treyarch and Activision announce the launch of the Xbox 360 multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: World at War. The beta allows players to play as one of four different factions in four different game types across three different maps. Players can still acquire a beta token for a chance to enter by pre-ordering the title from their local GameStop or registering at Callofduty.com. A PC beta should be launching in the near future.

Yes, I realise this happened yesterday, but seeing as the majority of Kotaku tower was travelling from one place to another, sacrifices had to be made. Hit the jump for more details.

CALL OF DUTY®: WORLD AT WAR LAUNCHES MULTIPLAYER BETA FOR THE XBOX 360

Windows PC Multiplayer Beta Coming Soon

Santa Monica, CA - October 13, 2008 - The dogs of war are being unleashed today, as Activision Publishing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) and developer Treyarch announced the launch of the multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: World at War on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. Console players can guarantee themselves a token by pre-ordering the game at North American GameStop retail locations,* or online at http://www.gamestop.com/Catalog/ProductDetails.aspx?product_id=71812. Call of Duty fans that register to become members at www.callofduty.com are also eligible to receive a token, but these tokens are limited in supply, so register today. Windows PC fans can expect a multiplayer beta soon. For more information about either beta and the opportunity to secure a beta token or key, fans can also visit www.callofduty.com/beta.

The Call of Duty: World at War multiplayer betas will provide players with an opportunity to play as U.S. Marines, German Wehrmacht, Japanese Imperial Army and Russian Red Army factions in a variety of game types (Team Death Match, Free-For-All, Capture the Flag and War), across three different maps:

· Castle: The Imperial Japanese Army faces off against the Marine Raiders in a daytime battle, located on the grounds of an ancient, Japanese castle.

· Makin: The U.S. Marine Raiders square off against the Imperial Japanese Army in a nighttime fight, set in an outpost on the Makin Atoll in the Pacific.

· Roundhouse: The Wehrmact will fight the Red Army to the bitter end in a daytime struggle that features tank and infantry combat, set in a desolate, war-torn European train depot.

The betas will last for a few weeks; however, the full battle will commence on November 11, 2008 when Call of Duty: World at War is released to retailers nationwide.

Call of Duty: World at War is in development for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Games for Windows®, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system, Nintendo® Wii™ and Nintendo DS. The title has been rated M for Mature for blood and violence by the ESRB. The Nintendo DS version has been rated T for Teen by the ESRB.

For more information and exclusive updates about Call of Duty: World at War, visit www.callofduty.com