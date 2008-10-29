World Of Warcraft Goes Up To Eleven...Million

You know how when you and your friends get into arguments over which MMO is the best, and they pull out the old "World of Warcraft has 10 million subscribers" argument? Prepare for them to get even more insufferably obnoxious as Blizzard tacks on another million to their bragging totals. With the launch of the game's third expansion imminent, the company reports that worldwide subscribership has broken the 11 million mark.

"It's been very rewarding to see gamers around the world continue to show such strong support for World of Warcraft," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment®. "We remain fully committed to responding to that enthusiasm with a high-quality, constantly evolving game experience."

Nice Mike! While you're at it, how about making the venue for next year's BlizzCon a bit larger, to accommodate all these new fans? Move it from the Anaheim convention centre to say, the entire state of Montana. I hear they're renting it out on the cheap.

World of Warcraft® Surpasses 11 Million Subscribers Worldwide

Anticipation continues to mount for Wrath of the Lich King™ expansion as Blizzard Entertainment®'s massively multiplayer online role-playing game reaches new milestone

IRVINE, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. announced today that the subscribership for World of Warcraft®, its award-winning massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), now exceeds 11 million players worldwide. This milestone was reached as the beta test for Wrath of the Lich King™, World of Warcraft's second expansion, nears completion. Wrath of the Lich King will launch in several regions around the world starting on November 13.

Since debuting in North America on November 23, 2004, World of Warcraft has become the most popular MMORPG around the world. It was the bestselling PC game of 2005 and 2006 worldwide, and finished behind only World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade®, the first expansion pack for the game, in 2007.1 In addition to being the bestselling PC game of 2007 in both North America and Europe, The Burning Crusade holds the record for fastest-selling PC game of all time, with nearly 2.4 million copies sold in its first 24 hours of availability and approximately 3.5 million in its first month.

World of Warcraft was recently launched in Russia and Latin America, and is currently available in eight languages. In addition to North America and Europe, the game is played in mainland China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Chile, Argentina, and the regions of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

