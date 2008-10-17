The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

World Of Warcraft Movie Isn't Dead

It's been years since we first heard of Blizzard's plans to make a movie out of WoW. In that time a bunch of game movies have come, disappointed and faded away, and still we have no WoW movie. So what's the deal? Has it been Starcraft Ghosted? Nope. Turns out the project's just been moving along at a snail's pace, Blizzard boss Mike Morhaime saying "there are still plans for a World of Warcraft movie...the script is being written but if they say anything more than that they will be shot". Being Blizzard, we kinda hope they go the CGI route. Imagine a 97-minute Blizzard cutscene!

World of Warcraft movie update [Moviehole, via 1UP]

