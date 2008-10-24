World Of Warcraft Plagued By Zombies

I spent the better part of yesterday evening in World of Warcraft, turning the entire NPC population of The Crossroads into shambling zombies. As part of the lead-up next month's Wrath of the Lich King expansion, Blizzard unleashed a new plague across Azeroth last night. Strange crates have been showing up in port towns, glowing green and inflicting anyone who touches them with ZOMBIE MADNESS! Actually it's a disease that last 10 minutes, after which you become a zombie, maintaining full control of your character, complete with special zombie powers. From there you can attack pretty much any NPC or player, infecting them as you go. While this of course pisses a ton of people off, they are all jerks who don't know how to have a good time. I don't know how long this event will last, but hopefully forever and ever after. Glee!

Check out the gallery, while your jumping for joy.