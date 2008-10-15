WoW Echoes Of Doom Patch Going Live

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Oh son of a bitch! I log into World of Warcraft this morning only to discover that disabling my background downloader has resulted in me having to download the entire 1.2GB Echoes of Doom patch the old-fashioned way. I suppose I have time though, as the servers are down until Friday morning in preparation for the gigantic patch, itself in preparation of the next expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. One of WoW's largest patches yet, it comes complete with a new profession (Inscription), the in-game guild calendar, the barber shop, the achievement system, an expanded talent tree, and the opening of Stormwind Harbor.

With the introduction of new talents, all players will be receiving a mandatory respec, with another one no doubt on the way once the expansion goes live next month. *pokes progress bar with a stick* It's going to be a long day.

