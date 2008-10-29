WoW Gamer Stabs Friend, Nearly Cuts Off Finger

An Australian student stabbed a friend in the head and nearly severed one his fingers during a fight about the volume of a World of Warcraft gaming session.

Zhenghao Shen, 21, was charged with intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm and refused bail in an Australian Capital Territory court earlier today.

The university student was at a friend's home last night with four friends playing World of Warcraft when the fight started. The student told the court that the fight was spurred by an argument about the volume of the other man's computer.

During the fight Shen allegedly stabbed the victim in the head with a chef's knife, gashing his head, and nearly severed one of his fingers.

Yikes. Sounds like someone is wound way too tight.

Student refused bail over video game-related stabbing [ABC]