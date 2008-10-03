Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Nintendo Conference Round-Up DSi, Wii updates, and the rest. All in one handy post package.
Take-Two Won't Be Merging With Anyone, Thanks Do what you wanna do, be what you wanna be. Yeah!
No DRM Issues For Fallout 3 Pretty much the same DRM they used for Oblivion. Which wasn't much.
Resistance 2 Public Beta Sign Ups Live Join the fight! Would you like to know more?
