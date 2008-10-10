The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

You all know TGS08 kicked off yesterday. So for all the highlights (and there's alot of them), plus anything you may have missed overnight, check out below.

Old Snake Sephiroth Get Sackboyed For LittleBigPlanet

Halo 3: Recon The Trailer

Vague Date For Final Fantasy XIII, Nothing For Versus XIII

Halo 3 Expansion Is A Prequel, Hits Fall 2009

Talking the New Xbox Live Experience for a Short Ride

Bionic Commando Delayed, Coming 'Early 2009'

Last Remnant Team So Cannot Wait For Unreal Engine 4

Microsoft: Japanese Sell Out Is 'Totally Legit'

First Arkanoid Live! Screens Deserve Compulsory Exclamation Point

Fable II Online Co-Op So Making Release Date

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles