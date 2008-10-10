Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

You all know TGS08 kicked off yesterday. So for all the highlights (and there's alot of them), plus anything you may have missed overnight, check out below.
Old Snake Sephiroth Get Sackboyed For LittleBigPlanet
Vague Date For Final Fantasy XIII, Nothing For Versus XIII
Halo 3 Expansion Is A Prequel, Hits Fall 2009
Talking the New Xbox Live Experience for a Short Ride
Bionic Commando Delayed, Coming 'Early 2009'
Last Remnant Team So Cannot Wait For Unreal Engine 4
Microsoft: Japanese Sell Out Is 'Totally Legit'
First Arkanoid Live! Screens Deserve Compulsory Exclamation Point
