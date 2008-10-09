Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Day

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tokyo Games Show 08 is due to start 10am local time (12pm EST) today and Kotaku is already there covering all the pre-show hijinxs. For the highlights from TGS08, plus anything else that happened over night, check out below.

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts Starting To Sound More Like LEGO Grand Theft Auto Rare definitely have something unique on their hands.

Let's Patapon 2 Multiplayer It's not all about combat and competition.

First Look At Final Fantasy CC You can play it on Wii and DS.

Finally, We Can Buy Games From YouTube It's all part of Google's plans for world domination.

